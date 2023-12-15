Peloton x lululemon offers more inclusive sizing, some customers still upset

Yesterday on Instagram, Peloton Apparel announced that they would be offering more inclusive sizing with its latest Peloton x lululemon clothing drop. While some customers were pleased with the announcement, many were still upset. Head below the fold for more details.

As a part of the five-year global strategic partnership between Peloton and lululemon, a cobranded clothing line first dropped back in October at a popup in Chicago. Then, in November, we reported that Peloton received some serious (and deserved) pushback from its customers for its lack of inclusive sizing.

Now, a Peloton x lululemon winter clothing drop has gone live, and the brands are making committing to more inclusive clothing:

While Peloton and lululemon have made good on their promise to offer more inclusive sizing after having only gone up to a size 12 initially, it seems that offering clothing that goes up to a size 20 isn’t enough for some customers. One commenter lamented:

Too late. Peloton Apparel has been faced with size inclusivity problems for years. Not really interested in L3-mon anyway. But Peloton should’ve done better sooner.

Another said that size 20 is “not inclusive“:

size 20 is not inclusive??????? at least admit this is not good enough??? this lacks any promise of doing better in the future honestly.

Included in the new Peloton x lululemon winter drop are a number of items: a sports bra, multiple pairs of leggings, hoodies, t-shirts, and more. What are your thoughts? Do you think that the Peloton x lululemon cobranded clothing is inclusive enough? Let us know in the comments below.

More on Peloton:

Related