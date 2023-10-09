Lululemon x Peloton apparel collaboration debuts in Chicago

With the new five-year partnership between the two fitness conglomerates announced on September 27 of this year, we have already seen some changes with both Lululemon and Peloton, including the cancellation of Lululemon’s Mirror sales and the transition from the Mirror companion app to Peloton’s digital content.

Now, at an event called “Peloton on Tour Chicago” from October 5-7 at the Lululemon Lincoln Park experiential Store, members got a first look at the new Lululemon x Peloton apparel drop.

Rather than fight each other in the exercise space and instead embarking on a “Let’s help each other” partnership, Peloton is now the sole digital content provider for Lululemon, while Lululemon is now the sole apparel partner for Peloton; Lululemon is getting out of the exercise equipment business, while Peloton will stop competing with apparel. This past weekend, members who RSVP’d for the event were invited to “Peloton on Tour Chicago,” highlighting the team’s first jointly branded clothing (and accessories) release.

According to the attendees at the event, there were plenty of items to shop for, including leggings, bras, joggers, shorts, sweatshirts, pullovers, a backpack, a belt bag, and a gym bag.

Price-wise, many of the items remain on the expensive side of things, which tracks for what both Lululemon and Peloton charge for their apparel independently of one another. According to Pelo Buddy, “members have reported price tags of $66 for sports bras; $108 for leggings; $138 for joggers; $138 for the backpack; and $48 for the belt bag.” Color-wise, it looks like neutrals and soft earth tones, which are sure to be popular in the colder months.

The entire Peloton x Lululemon co-branded apparel collection will be released everywhere on Wednesday, October 11.

Like many people I know (whether they work out or not), I do own some Lululemon clothing that I love that has lasted very well over the years, through hundreds of workouts and plenty of sweating. There is no doubt in my mind that the quality of the Peloton x Lululemon clothing line will be the same high-quality clothes we have come to expect from the fitness apparel giant.

