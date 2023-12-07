Verizon poaches Peloton CMO Leslie Barland

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Verizon Communications announced yesterday the hiring of Leslie Barland – formerly the CMO of both Peloton and X – as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Head below the fold to learn more.

At 45 years old, Leslie Barland has had quite the career.

Prior to her new appointment as Verizon’s Chief Marketing Officer – effective January 9, 2024 – Barland held the same title at both Peloton and X, well before Elon Musk renamed and took over the social media platform. For 10 years before her role as Chief Marketing Officer at Twitter/X, Barland worked at American Express, serving as Executive Vice President of Global Advertising, Marketing, and Digital Partnerships.

After only a 1-year stint at connected fitness company, Peloton, Barland will now serve as Verizon’s Chief Marketing Officer. Hans Vestberg, Verizon chairman and CEO in Verizon’s press release:

Leslie has spent her career at the helm of some of the most iconic brands, transforming their marketing efforts to connect more meaningfully with customers and drive impact across channels. She brings a combination of creativity and business acumen that will help steer and scale our marketing strategy while capitalizing on our next phase of growth.

Amongst other things, Barland will lead Verizon’s global brand and marketing strategy, including consumer insights, marketing effectiveness, and media and strategic partnerships.

During her year at Peloton, Barland spent time trying to promote Peloton as more than an exercise bike company, highlighting the different types of workouts that Peloton has to offer its customer base including HIIT, yoga, running, and more. Via Wall Street Journal:

Its latest ad effort, which began in May, featured people of all ages, sizes and fitness levels using the app to participate in many of the different activities that the company now offers, from running to rowing to weightlifting to yoga.

It’s no secret that Peloton has struggled to maintain its popularity amongst consumers since its explosion onto the at-home connected fitness scene during the COVID-19 pandemic. With plummeting sales as people left their homes to go back to in-person gyms, it seems that Barland’s time as Peloton’s CMO may not have been enough to turn the business back on its head.

Not only that, but with the recall of 125,000 Tread+’s back in May 2021 due to hundreds of incident and injury reports – including the death of a child – Peloton’s had a rough few years since the beginning of the pandemic.

