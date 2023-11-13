Peloton promises to size up apparel after customer pushback

Connected fitness brand Peloton signed a five-year global strategic partnership with athleisure juggernaut lululemon back in September of this year. As a part of the collaboration, an apparel collection – Peloton x lululemon – debuted in October. Customers were unhappy with the lack of sizing inclusivity, and Peloton is now promising to do better.

The first Peloton x lululemon co-branded apparel drop was introduced in October. Called “Peloton on Tour Chicago,” the debut was held at the lululemon Lincoln Park experiential store in Chicago, and it included everything from backpacks, sports bras, leggings, joggers, sweatshirts, gym bags, and more.

Just last week, the second drop of the Peloton x lululemon apparel collection made an appearance on the Peloton Apparel Instagram account:

New pieces now include jackets, training shirts, biker shorts, flare pants, and some more sports bras and leggings. However, customers have openly expressed their disappointment in the co-branded apparel because of the clear lack of inclusive sizing.

As it stands right now, the Peloton x lululemon Energy Bra is available in sizes 2 through 12; the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie is available only up to an XXL; and the Align High-Rise Short is available up to a size 12; this pattern is consistent with the entire co-branded collection. For comparison, Athleta, another athleisure and athletic apparel giant designed specifically with women in mind, offers clothing with sizes up to 3X and 26.

On the Peloton Apparel Instagram page, you can read how frustrated people are at seeing the sizes available to them. One user commented, “Thanks for saving me some money by excluding the plus size community!” Another commenter:

When will your clothing reflect “together we go far” and not “together people size 12 and under go far”????? You are being so tone deaf to all the people that want inclusive sizing!!

The comments reflect a clear sense of hurt and disappointment from potential buyers, and moreover, Peloton said that they would indeed have more inclusive sizing after their first October drop, but they clearly did not:

So completely tone deaf here @pelotonapparel!!! You assured us inclusive sizing on this line would come before the end of the year, but once again nothing goes beyond a size 12 for women. This just put the nail in the coffin. I will not be purchasing from peloton apparel again.

In response to customer reactions, Peloton released a statement on their Peloton Apparel Instagram:

Connect the Watts’ Take

Not offering customers inclusive sizing in the year 2023 is, frankly, egregious. And for two brands as big as Peloton and lululemon, both of which are in the fitness and athleisure space, to not offer better sizing options feels like a slap in the face to many customers – and rightfully so.

What makes the situation worse for the Peloton x lululemon apparel collection is that the two companies told customers they would have inclusive sizing after the initial October drop, but they did not deliver on their promise. Moreover, a decision like the one made to not offer sizes larger than a 12 or an XXL has to come down the pipeline of decision-makers before one is agreed upon. Who knows how many people at both Peloton and lululemon were involved in the conversation about sizes, or if those conversations were even had to begin with? It’s incredibly disappointing behavior from both companies.

We’ll have to wait and see how quickly Peloton and lululemon can try to right their wrong and if it will be enough to placate the customers wanting more inclusive sizing.

Further reading:

Related