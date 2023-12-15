Peloton hires new CMO, Lauren Weinberg

Peloton – a leader in the connected fitness space – yesterday announced the hiring of their new chief marketing officer, Lauren Weinberg. Head below the fold for more details on Weinberg’s background.

We reported last week that Leslie Barland – Peloton’s most recent CMO – took a job as Verizon’s newest chief marketing officer, set to start in January 2024. It was unclear at the time whether or not Barland would remain at Peloton until her new post with Verizon began. Now with the hiring of Lauren Weinberg as Peloton’s new chief marketing officer, it’s clear that Peloton isn’t waiting around.

With over 20 years of experience, Weinberg comes to Peloton from the leading financial software company Intuit, where she served as senior vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer. Prior to Intuit, Weinberg worked for Square – the company that provides technology for small businesses – where she was first a global growth strategy lead and then served as Square’s CMO for six years. Weinberg has also worked for Yahoo, MTV, and AOL (RIP!), and has been named on Forbes’ “50 Most Entrepreneurial CMOs” list.

Weinberg will report directly to Peloton’s CEO, Barry McCarthy, who said in the press release:

Lauren’s growth-first mindset, coupled with her proven ability to deliver growth at scale will be critical assets for our revitalized brand. She thrives on understanding both the art and science of effective and impactful marketing strategies for companies, to build awareness and engagement, identify new audiences, and drive customer conversion, all ambitions key to the Peloton growth strategy.

Peloton has been struggling with sales and popularity ever since people returned to the gym (its boom having happened during the beginning of the pandemic), and they are sure to be relying on Weinberg for some expert-level marketing to turn the ship around. As for Weinberg, she is looking forward to her newest role:

I am thrilled to be joining the incredible Peloton team to continue building on the momentum of the brand’s transformation. As an active member of the Peloton community, I am a huge believer in the impact the brand, product, and community have with millions of consumers. I am beyond excited to get started, and I see great potential ahead for the company.

More on Peloton:

Related