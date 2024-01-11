Shoot your shot with the Peloton x NBA contest

Peloton, in collaboration with the NBA, has announced a contest in which one lucky winner will not only be able to experience the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, but will also win a free Peloton Bike+. Head below to learn more.

Contest details

Called the Peloton x NBA All-Star 2024 Sweeps, the contest will award one grand prize winner with two tickets for the February 17 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, two tickets for the February 18 73rd annual All-Star game, and of course, a Peloton Bike+. To enter, all you need to do is go to this website and enter in your email and zip code. The deadline for entering Peloton x NBA All-Star 2024 Sweeps is January 23, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

There are some noteworthy omissions for the grand prize winner, including “Travel, lodging and any and all other costs or expenses related to attending NBA All-Star 2024 are not included in the prize,” residents of Hawaii and Alaska are excluded, you need to be 18 years old to enter the contest, and the All-Access membership needed to access Peloton’s library of classes is not included in the grand prize.

Peloton x NBA

Peloton’s partnership with the NBA and WNBA was announced in October 2023, and this contest was certainly born as a result. After the partnership between the conglomerates was announced, it was reported in November that NBA League Pass would be available as a part of Peloton Entertainment. For members who paid the subscription for NBA League Pass on Peloton Entertainment, they would be offered co-branded workout classes as well.

