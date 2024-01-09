Sennheiser’s new earbuds sync with Apple Health, Garmin, Peloton, more

At the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2024, Sennheiser unveiled three new pairs of headphones – including the Momentum Sport – which can help track your fitness while you listen to music across multiple health platforms. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about Sennheiser’s Momentum Sport headphones.

Sennheiser sets itself apart

Using real-time biometric feedback, Sennheiser’s Momentum Sport headphones integrate a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor, sending that data to popular health and fitness platforms or wearables of your choice. The Momentum Sport headphones are able to seamlessly integrate with Apple Health, Apple Watch, Garmin, Peloton, Strava, and more.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport headphones. Image via Sennheiser.

According to Sennheiser’s press release, “for the first time ever in a non-Polar product”:

…users will be able to enjoy full access to Polar’s elite biosensing capabilities and data analytics—including Body Temperature— offering real-time insights during training and deeper offline analysis via the Polar Flow app ecosystem.

For its headphones to have Polar capabilities as a non-polar product, Sennheiser is setting itself apart from other headphone companies.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport specs

These headphones have an acoustic relief channel and a partially open design, allowing users to experience the natural environment around them. Additionally, the Momentum Sport headphones feature an adjustable Transparency Mode, Anti-wind mode, and Adaptive Noise Canceling, giving the wearer plenty of audio options to choose from.

Additional specs include IP55 sweat and water resistance, a shock-proof chassis, and clog-resistant ear tips. As for the case carrying the Momentum Sport headphones, it’s Qi-enabled and has the ability to store three extra earbud recharges, meaning the playback time is subsequently extended from six hours to 24 hours total. After 10 minutes of USB-C charging, users will get 45 minutes of playback.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport headphones will be available on April 9, 2024, for $329.95 USD.

