Peloton and TikTok announce new partnership

In an attempt to drive accessibility and movement, Peloton today announced its partnership with TikTok to bring short-form videos and additional content to the social media platform. Head below for more details.

Peloton, a leader in the connected fitness space, and TikTok, a leader in the social media landscape, today announced its new partnership. The hope, per the press release, is that the two brands will “merge culture and creativity to inspire a new generation of fitness content and creators.”

On TikTok there will be a new fitness hub called #TikTokFitness, on which Peloton will have jurisdiction. There, users will find dedicated, custom Peloton content – #TikTokFitness powered by Peloton.

This partnership marks the first time that Peloton will produce content for a company outside of Peloton-owned channels. Via TikTok, users can expect live Peloton classes both with and without workout equipment, original instructor series, Peloton class clips, and celebrity collaborations via the hashtag #TikTokFitness.

Oli Snoddy, vice president of consumer marketing at Peloton, said of the partnership:

Peloton and TikTok both move at the speed of culture to better serve our respective audiences. We collectively recognize the way people engage with fitness is constantly changing. Our team is excited to complement TikTok’s already burgeoning fitness content by introducing the magic of Peloton to new audiences, and in completely new ways.

With TikTok’s 1 billion active subscribers, this partnership is a win for Peloton, and TikTok is equally excited. Sofia Hernandez, global head of business marketing at TikTok, noted in the press release:

We’re thrilled that this partnership will bring inspirational fitness content and entertain Peloton users who come to TikTok to learn, connect with instructors, share fitness journeys, and find community.

Peloton seems to be doing absolutely everything it can to right the ship after plummeting numbers post-COVID 19 pandemic, including another recent partnership with YouTube TV. After the partnership with TikTok was announced this morning, Peloton shares rose 7% – maybe the tides are finally #turning.

More on Peloton:

Related