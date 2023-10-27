NBA League Pass coming to Peloton

Peloton – maker of luxury at-home exercise bikes, treadmills, and rowers – last week announced their partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), a first-of-its-kind collaboration. Keep reading below the fold to find out what that means for subscribers.

If you own a Peloton Bike/Bike+, a Peloton Tread/Tread+, or a Peloton Row and you also subscribe to NBA League Pass – the league’s live game subscription service – you will soon be able to stream the service across multiple Peloton devices. The collaboration between Peloton and the NBA/WNBA is a continuation of two classes that Peloton members loved, which debuted in June of this year, called “NBA Finals Full Body Strength” and “Two For One Cycling Classes.”

Not only will subscribers be able to watch games live on their Peloton device, but they will also be able to do co-branded workouts alongside their favorite NBA and WNBA teams. Leslie Berland, chief marketing officer of Peloton, said:

Peloton Members are NBA and WNBA fans, and this collaboration is going to bring amazing content and experiences to them and all fans of both leagues. We have a shared goal to inspire and connect people through fitness, sport and community — we’re excited to join forces and achieve exactly that. nba.com

With the integration of NBA League Pass, Peloton will also be debuting what they’re calling “NBA Fitness,” which will include custom content brought to the NBA app. NBA Fitness will cover health and fitness topics with insights from the league’s trainers, coaches, and other experts.

The basketball league is excited about NBA Fitness and partnering with Peloton as well. Scott Kaufman-Ross, senior vice president, head of gaming and new business ventures for the NBA:

Peloton is the ideal partner to tip off the launch of NBA Fitness, our new platform to engage our fans’ affinity for health and wellness. We look forward to leveraging Peloton’s leadership in the space as we create co-branded fitness classes with both the NBA and WNBA, bring original content to the NBA App and make NBA League Pass available on Peloton devices.

The NBA League Pass integration will take place during the 2023-2024 season. Updates regarding the exact launch timing will be shared across both NBA and Peloton socials.

For the first time, live sports are coming to Peloton.



The NBA and WNBA have struck a new deal with the fitness company — an agreement that will allow users to stream live League Pass games across Peloton devices.



MORE » https://t.co/ea2QfQsPWp pic.twitter.com/L2zGsqQ4mt — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 18, 2023

Related