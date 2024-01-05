Christopher Nolan roasted by Peloton instructor during class

The internet was abuzz yesterday when award-winning director, Christopher Nolan, shared during an award acceptance speech in New York that a Peloton instructor critiqued one of his films while he was in the class. Head below the fold for more details.

Yesterday, Christopher Nolan was awarded Best Director by the New York Film Critics Circle thanks to his summer blockbuster, Oppenheimer. During his acceptance speech at New York City’s Tao, Nolan waxed poetic about the art of film critique and his appreciation for it:

“Directors have a complex emotional relationship with critics and criticism. A question we’re always asked is: Do we read reviews? Let’s start with the fact that I’m British. A typical family gathering will involve relatives saying to me, ‘You know, Christopher. You probably shouldn’t open The Guardian today.’”

Nolan then began reminiscing about a time when he was on his Peloton taking a workout class when the Peloton instructor – revealed to be Jenn Sherman – starting slamming his movie, Tenet:

“I was on my Peloton. I’m dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!’”

He then goes on to contextualize film critique writ large, noting that the world we live in is full of critics and that films are received by the individual and that “a film is not about what I say it is.” All in all, it seems Nolan took Sherman’s critique in good form. That said, how is Jenn Sherman faring after her roast of Christopher Nolan? With an audience as big as hers on Peloton, talking poorly about a famous director would be bad form regardless of whether or not she knew he was in the class (she couldn’t have known, right?).

Sherman said during the famed Peloton class:

This song is from a soundtrack of a movie called Tenet. Anybody see this s—? Did anybody see this besides me? Because I need a manual. Someone’s got to explain this. Yeah I’m not kidding, what the f— was going on in that movie? Do you understand? Seriously, you need to be a neuroscientist to understand. And that’s two and a half hours of my life that I want back.

Since yesterday’s callout by Nolan, Sherman said on her Instagram, “I may not have understood a minute of what was going on in Tenet, but I have seen Oppenheimer twice.”

