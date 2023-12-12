Non-Peloton treadmill owners can now pair with Peloton app

In a move that is sure to expand audience reach, Peloton today announced that third-party Bluetooth FTMS treadmill owners can now pair their treadmills with the Peloton app. Head below for more details on the update.

While the rollout may take some time, Peloton is offering current and future all-access Peloton members the opportunity to pair their Bluetooth FTMS (Fitness Machine Service)-enabled treadmill with the Peloton app.

This will allow all-access Peloton subscribers to see metrics in real-time on their third-party treadmill, including incline, speed, pace, and distance. According to the announcement from Peloton:

We’re excited to announce that Peloton App+ Members can pair the Peloton App to any third-party treadmill with Bluetooth® FTMS support and view their metrics from the treadmill on their app when taking any Peloton running, walking, or Tread Bootcamp class.

In addition, according to Pelo Buddy:

…members will have access to a summary at the end that will show distance, elevation gain, calories burned, pace, speed, and incline. With that data, a completed workout using a third party treadmill with FTMS support in the app should look fairly identical to a completed workout using a Peloton Tread or Tread+.

The only two caveats to this new capability are that the third-party treadmill must, of course, have Bluetooth FTMS support in order for the pairing between the treadmill and the Peloton app to work. Secondly, it’s also important to note that the pairing is only available to Peloton’s App+ tier members – this function will not be available for App Free or App One subscribers.

More on Peloton:

Related