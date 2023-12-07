Peloton’s Tread+ now available after a two-year hiatus and a deadly recall

Connected fitness company, Peloton, yesterday released their Tread+ after a recall two years ago that was the result of dozens of incidents – including the death of a child. The Peloton Tread+ is now available online for preorder for $4,995 through January 9, at which point the price will bump up to $5,995. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

Incidents and injuries

The original Peloton Tread debuted in 2018, and in 2020, Peloton rebranded its Tread as the Tread+. Peloton added some features to the new Tread+ and introduced a less expensive and less swanky version called the Tread. Features of Peloton’s Tread+ included a larger running space than the Tread, more incline options, a larger display screen, intuitive speed controls, and more.

However, in May 2021, Peloton recalled 125,000 of the Tread+’s because of hundreds of incident and injury reports – including the death of a child – where people and pets were being pulled underneath the rear of the Peloton Tread+. In total, there were 351 incident reports and 90 reports of injuries, ranging from second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations.

The problem with Peloton’s Tread+ seemed simple enough: The treadmill needed a fix to its rear roller, which was literally pulling adults, children, and pets underneath the machine. The US Consumer and Product Safety Commission approved a rear guard repair:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Peloton Interactive Inc., of New York, are jointly announcing the approval of a rear guard repair for the recalled Tread+ treadmill. The approved rear guard repair eliminates the potential for entrapment near the rear roller of the treadmill. The rear guard repair features a breakaway design that pivots away from the treadmill when it comes into contact with a person or object, shutting off power to the unit and decelerating the belt.

For customers who bought the Peloton Tread+, Peloton extended a full refund that was viable through November of this year – customers who apply for a refund on their Tread+ at this time (December 2023) or later will receive a prorated refund.

Peloton has also notified existing Tread+ owners who intend to keep their treadmill that information about the new rear guard and how to schedule an appointment for its installation can be expected in early 2024 (via Pelo Buddy).

Treading ahead

With Peloton’s rear guard repair having been approved by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission – as reported in a Peloton earnings call in August 2023 – and the recall paper work clearing, the Peloton Tread+ is now available for preorder online, coming in at $4,995 through January 9.

It’s hard to say how well the Tread+ will perform amongst consumers given the dangerous history of the Tread+ and its high price point – we’ll be watching closely to see how buyers respond as the treadmill starts to ship.

