15 Peloton accessories that are actually amazing

Have you ever wanted to be able to watch Netflix while riding your Peloton? Or do you maybe want to take your turn at your boring Peloton set-up and give it a studio feel with better sound and lighting?

For the past two years, I have been searching far and wide for the best Peloton accessories. Here are 15 of my favorites, alongside exclusive discounts just for readers of Connect The Watts!

Best Peloton accessories – video

Subscribe to Connect The Watts for more connected fitness news, updates, tips, and guides

VeloSandal

Check price here

(Use discount code “CONNECT10” for 10% off.)

I don’t know if this ever happens to you, but I will often start a workout on my Peloton Bike before remembering to grab my water or towel. Thankfully, Peloton added a Pause button last year, but there’s still one problem: Walking off the bike with cycling shoes.

Not only is this awkward, but walking with cycling shoes can also cause some serious damage to your floors. Luckily, there is a solution called the VeloSandal. Just step into these, and you can walk comfortably around to grab whatever you forgot!

VeloTowel

See price here

(Use discount code “CONNECT10” for 10% off.)

VeloTowel (which makes the VeloSandal) also has a solution to keep your sweat off the floor, bike, and most importantly, your face.

What’s unique about VeloTowel is its more minimalistic look and design. These towels use up only enough space to accomplish the job of keeping your area clean and looking great.

Drip Accessories

See price here

(Use discount code “CTW” for 20% off.)

If you want a more colorful and unique design to keep your Peloton Bike looking fresh, check out Drip Accessories.

Drip Accessories has a variety of designs to choose from to protect your bike and keep it from being damaged by your sweat.

Neoprene Screen Cover

See price here

(Use link above for 15% off.)

Speaking of protection, if you keep your Peloton Bike near a window like I do, you might want to consider getting a screen cover. Peloton has a great display, and you probably want to keep it that way by avoiding any damaged by the sun.

This Neoprene Cover from Trublifit is unique in that it covers both the front, back, and even underneath if you zip it up.

The Pivot

See price here

(Use discount code “WATTS” for 5% off.)

One of the 16 upgrades of having a Peloton Bike+ over the original is the ability to rotate the screen. This makes it easier to take bootcamp, strength, yoga, and mobility classes.

But you can also have this feature on the original Peloton Bike with a device called The Pivot by Top Form Design. (See our review.) I helped install this on a friend’s bike last year, and it was very simple and easy to set up.

The Adjuster

See price here

(Use discount code “WATTS” for 5% off.)

If you are shorter or taller, then riding the Peloton Bike can be pretty rough. Since the handlebars cannot adjust, many struggle to get into an optimal position.

Like the name implies, the Adjuster allows you to adjust the Peloton Bike handlebars closer or farther away. My wife, who is just under five feet, would not be able to comfortably ride the Peloton Bike without this. See our review here.

Dual Peloton Bike Fans

See price here

(Use discount code “5WATTS” for 5% off.)

Having a good fan or set of fans can make a huge difference in how enjoyable taking a Peloton class feels. I have tested out eight Peloton Bike fans, and my favorite by far was the Dual Fans by VeloQuip.

Not only do these fans provide a ton of air, but they also sit out of the way underneath the bike’s handlebars. You can also plug these fans into the back of the Peloton monitor to keep them continuously charged.

Dual Peloton Tread Fans

See price here

(Use link above for 15% off.)

While I quickly found a fan I liked for my bike, I struggled for a lot longer to find an equally good one for the Peloton Tread. Luckily, I finally found the Peloton Tread Dual Fans by TrubliFit.

While these fans may look small, they actually send a lot of air and can easily be adjusted. They also plug into the back of the monitor so you never have to worry about charging them.

Drip Towel

See price here

(Use discount code “CTW” for 20% off.)

Even with a fan, you’ll still want a towel for the Peloton Tread to help wipe the sweat off your face. The best solution (by far) is the Drip Towel by Drip Accessories.

What makes this towel so great is that it easily snaps onto a clip so that it hangs by your side while you run. It is held in place by a retractable cord, so after you use it, it will quickly snap back into place.

Peloton Tablet Holder

See price here

(Use link above for 15% off.)

When I want to go for an easy walk or light jog, I don’t always feel like watching a Peloton class. Instead, I will use a tablet holder to check out the news, watch a video, or even play a game!

This tablet holder is made from TrubiFit and is bolted directly into the Peloton Tread cup holder, so feels very safe and secure to use. They also make tablet holders for the Bike as well.

The StepTray

See price here

(Use discount code “WATTS” for 5% off.)

While I write and film fitness tech, I unfortunately still need to spend much of my day working on a computer. So when possible, I’ll take my laptop over to the Peloton Tread and use this Tray by Top Form Design.

It looks great, comes on and off very easily, and is a great tool to have if you work from home.

Adjustable Dumbbells

See price here

Possibly my favorite part about having a Peloton Tread is being able to take the bootcamp classes. (Anyone else love Thunder 45?!) Since the Tread is in my living room, I don’t really want to have a whole set of dumbbells taking up a ton of space.

So instead, I use a single pair of adjustable dumbbells to get the work in. My favorites are the iSelect Dumbbells by NordicTrack. The reason I like these is because the weights can be changed quickly which you’ll need if you want to follow along to a class. The iSelects can be adjusted from 5 to 50 pounds in less than a second with the digital dial.

Music-Synching Studio Lights

See price here

(Use discount code “5WATTS” for 5% off.)

If you want to change up your boring Peloton set-up and give your room a more engaging studio feel, try using these Music-Synching Studio Lights by VeloQuip. At only $30, they are a very easy way to make add some life to your workout area.

Studio SoundBar

See price here

(Use discount code “5WATTS” for 5% off.)

To enhance the Peloton experience even further, you will want a better set of speakers than what is included on the bike. This new Studio SoundBar, designed for Peloton by VeloQuip has a huge 50w output coming from two 2.25-inch drivers and a bass-enhancing port for high-fidelity sound.

Once you use these, you will never want to ride without them!

Fitswitch (Netflix Player)

See price here

Finally, I have saved the best for last. One of the most requested features by Peloton members is to have the ability to watch shows with apps like Netflix on it.

While we put out a very in-depth tutorial on how to do just that, it can be pretty complicated, and the setup doesn’t always work for everyone.

Luckily, there is a new device called the Fitswitch which allows you to more easily run Netflix, Hulu, and many other app on your Peloton Bike!

Let me know what your favorite Peloton accessory is in the comments below, and keep checking in with Connect The Watts for more Peloton guides, updates, and reviews!

Suggested articles:

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides: