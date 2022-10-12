Peloton instructor sues for wrongful termination and discrimination

Peloton instructor, Daniel McKenna, who was recently let go, is now suing Peloton for wrongful termination and discrimination.

First reported by Pelobuddy, the filed lawsuit claims that McKenna was wrongfully terminated and that Peloton caused him “substantial economic and non-economic damages, permanent harm to his professional and personal reputations, and severe mental anguish and emotional distress.”

The New York State Courts Electronic Filing (NYSCEF), which was filed today, claims that McKenna was fired over a Zoom meeting. He was offered a $130,000 severance package, equal to six months of base pay.

Both Peloton Interactive, Inc. and Jennifer Cotter (Peloton’s Chief Content Officer) are named as defendants. The lawsuit states that Cotter would frequently make disparaging remarks to McKenna. Also included in the filling is a disagreement about the Covid-19 vaccine mandate at Peloton and requests to Daniel to remove social media content unrelated to Peloton.

Additionally, the filing states that Peloton did not provide any details regarding why Daniel was terminated. The filing also claims that Peloton’s non-compete agreement prevents Daniel from gaining meaningful employment following his termination.

