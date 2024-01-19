Work up a sweat with Peloton x lululemon’s “Move For You Event”

Peloton this week announced that along with lululemon – as a part of their 5-year global partnership – they would be hosting the “Move For You Event” at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 28. Head below for more details.

Peloton x lululemon partnership

Back in September of 2023, Peloton and lululemon announced their 5-year strategic global partnership and as a result, we have already seen various collaborative efforts between the two athletic conglomerates. Peloton absorbed lululemon’s Mirror, halting the sales and moving Mirror classes over to Peloton’s library; additionally, we have seen the Peloton x lululemon co-branded athleisure wear, which has been criticized for its lack of inclusive sizing. Now, Peloton x lululemon’s “Move For You Event” is coming to the Mall of America.

What to expect at ‘Move For You’

The “Move For You Event” page says, “Start the new year with mindfulness and momentum at classes led by world-class instructors at Mall of America. Let’s go.” There will be classes taught by Adrian Williams, Callie Gullickson, and Chelsea Jackson Roberts. The schedule is as follows:

11:00 a.m. – 30-Minute Move For You: Bodyweight Strength with Callie

12:00 p.m. – Meet & Greet with Callie

1:30 p.m. – 30-Minute Move For you: HIIT Cardio with Adrian

2:30 p.m. – Meet & Gret with Adrian

4:00 p.m. – 30-Minute Move For You: Yoga Flow with Chelsea

5:00 p.m. – Meet & Greet with Chelsea

If you can’t actually make it to the in-person event, the classes offered that day will be available in Peloton’s library starting January 29. You can secure your spot at the Move For You Event here.

According to Pelo Buddy:

Class tickets cost $40, and will provide entry into the class, priority access into the meet & greet with that specific instructor, “plus a special gift.” Tickets must be purchased via the event website, and there is a note that attendees must be lululemon members in order to attend, and you can sign up for free if you’re not already.

