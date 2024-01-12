Kick off your employee’s health goals with Peloton Rental Membership program

Peloton this week announced it would be expanding its Bike/Bike+ rental program into what its calling Peloton Rental Membership, which is a part of Peloton for Business, which will include Peloton Corporate Wellness Groups. Head below to learn more about what any of that actually means.

Peloton’s expansion of its Bike/Bike+ rental program means that the people whose employers have partnered with Peloton are now eligible for the Peloton Rental Membership program at a discounted price. What is the Peloton Rental Membership, exactly? According to Robin Arzón in a YouTube video explaining the expansion:

I’m here to tell you it’s a zero-commitment way to test out the full Peloton experience for one low monthly cost. And for your company’s Peloton benefit, you get prefered pricing of $10 off the monthly rental fee for a Bike and $20 off the monthly rental fee for a Bike+.

So basically, the Peloton Rental Membership program allows members to rent a Bike or a Bike+ while bundling the cost of the hardware at a discounted price with the monthly subscription fee. How does this all tie in with Peloton for Business? According to Pelo Buddy:

As a reminder, “Peloton for Business” is Peloton’s umbrella portfolio housing all of Peloton’s business to business (B2B) offerings, such as Hospitality, Corporate Wellness, Multi-Family Residential, Education, Healthcare, Gyms and Community Wellness. In October of 2023 Peloton added purchases of Bike+ and the Row to their business offerings, and they are now adding rentals of bikes to the equation as well.

In 2022, Peloton launched its first bike rental program that quickly went through a number of changes including expanding its availability to more states only to be followed up with expanding to the continental US.

Check out the full video explaining this expansion below.

