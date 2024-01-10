Peloton rolls out fix for Tread’s always-on screen

Back in December, some Peloton Tread owners were experiencing an issue with their screens in which they were unable to turn them off. On its status page, Peloton acknowledged the issue and said they’d be sending a fix in January 2024, and that fix is starting to roll out to members. Head below for more details.

The issue that some Tread owners were having with the inability to turn their screens off was at the same time that some Bike/Bike+ owners were having issues with the resistance knobs on their Bikes, which was first reported back in December. The fix for the Bikes came quickly, while some Tread owners haven’t been able to turn their screens fully off since December. Now, that’s hopefully changing.

Per Peloton’s status page:

According to Peloton, the solution has already started rolling out to members to ensure they can turn off their screens, and the update will be available to all members by today, January 10. We are sure that whatever the update is, it will be better than instructing members to do a factory reset of their Treads in order to fix the problem.

Stay tuned to find out what the update is, it is meant to be available to all members by today.

