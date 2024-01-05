Peloton’s Tread+ rear guard install instructions rolling out

Peloton has not had an easy go of its Tread+, the treadmill that was recalled after hundreds of incident reports, including the death of a child. The primary issue was that pets and people were being sucked underneath the Tread; the fix was approved by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, and how to install it is now rolling out to some Tread+ members. Head below for details.

For people who purchased the Tread+ but intended to keep it despite the recall, Peloton has launched the scheduling process on how to install the rear guard, which was approved by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. Some Tread+ members started receiving emails on January 3, but not all Tread+ owners have received the information and instructions.

Via Tread+ Peloton member email

For Tread+ owners who received the email, there was a link embedded for scheduling a 2-hour window to get the rear guard installed. According to Pelo Buddy,

The page is similar to when placing an order for a new hardware device. Members who received the email have shared that installation appointments were available as early as the week of January 8. Note that members who received the email are asked not to share their scheduling link with others, as it is personalized for each customer.

Included in the email aside from scheduling a 2-hour window for the rear guard installation was what members can expect during the process. Apparently, the rear guard will arrive to members’ homes a couple of days prior to the scheduled installation, and Peloton is discouraging members from attempting to install the rear guard themselves.

Via Tread+ member email

Tread+ Peloton members were told in the email that the rear guard installation will take about an hour “to remove the end caps and power cable and install the Rear Safety Guard.” Once the installation is complete, it is safe for members to run on their Tread+.

