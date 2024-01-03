Peloton’s machines continue to experience major bugs

Some Peloton Tread+ owners are not able to participate in classes from their machines – this comes after additional recent bugs in Peloton’s hardware that were meant to be resolved. Head below for more details.

Peloton has been having some serious technical bugs in their various machines since December. First, some Peloton members were experiencing a bug after an app update, which was present for Bike and Tread members – this caused resistance issues with the Bike, and for Tread owners, the inability to turn off their screens. Peloton said they would fix the Tread issue early this month, and the Bike resistance knob issue should have been resolved on December 15, 2023.

Now, some Peloton Tread+ users are experiencing a significant glitch in which they are unable to load classes on their devices. According to Pelo Buddy:

Over the past day or so, some Tread+ owners have reported that they are unable to start classes – whether live or on-demand – on their device, meaning that they are essentially unable to use the product at all. They must move to the digital app, the web browser, or another hardware product (if they own one) in order to start and take a Peloton class.

What a pain! On January 2, Peloton addressed the Tread+ owners’ who were unable to join classes in an incident report on its official status page, stating:

We are currently investigating an issue that is preventing some Tread+ members from starting a class. A factory reset may resolve the issue while the team continues to identify a fix. Please note that you will have to reactivate your device after a reset, but you will not lose any workout history.

Peloton has yet to give a timeline for the Tread+ fix, and users are meant to do a factory reset and just hope that the reset is enough, it seems. Personally, I’d hate to be paying for a monthly Peloton membership just to have my content not work on my paid-for device.

We’ll have to wait and see how quickly Peloton addresses the issue for the already-problematic Tread+.

