Peloton and YouTube TV officially join forces

Peloton announced earlier this week its partnership with YouTube TV to bring All-Access members the ability to stream their favorite content. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

Peloton conquers another streaming service

Back in November, Peloton Entertainment was released globally, giving All-Access members the ability to stream NBA League Pass as a part of their entertainment package. The partnership with the NBA and WNBA is meant as a means of streamlining relevant content (i.e. co-branded workouts) for those who want to work out and watch basketball at the same time.

Now, with Peloton and YouTube TV partnering, Peloton All-Access members are able to stream their favorite content from their Peloton Bike, Peloton Row, or Peloton Tread. It’s important to note that because YouTube TV is a streaming service, members would need a YouTube TV subscription in order to watch content while on their machine – just like they do with NBA League Pass, Disney+, and so on. For those Peloton members who sign up for Peloton Entertainment, it’s only available via their Peloton hardware, not on mobile or desktop.

According to Peloton’s press release:

Members will have access to live and on-demand TV from 100+ live channels, including popular sports and cable networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, AMC, HGTV, TNT, and more through YouTube TV. Members will need to connect to their existing YouTube TV account, or sign up, to unlock YouTube TV on their Peloton equipment.

Peloton is excited about this partnership. Gwen Bethel Riley, senior vice president of music and content partnerships at Peloton:

Our partnership with YouTube TV is a continuation of our commitment to fitness anytime, anywhere. We are empowering our Members to lean into what they love, like catching up on their favorite show or rooting for their home team, to help inspire them on their fitness journey.

This is another win for Peloton after a tough year, and we’ll be curious to find out how many other streaming services will be offered via Peloton Entertainment in the new year.

