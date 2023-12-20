Chris Bruzzo joins Peloton’s Board of Directors

Peloton yesterday announced in a press release the appointment of Chris Bruzzo as a member of Peloton’s Board of Directors. With decades of experience, Peloton is hoping Bruzzo will bring a fresh perspective to their growth strategy. Head below for more details.

From Starbucks to Tread+

Bruzzo has an extensive resume, including at Starbucks where he worked for nearly five years; there, he was the vice president of global advertising and digital marketing, as well as the senior vice president of channel brand management.

Additionally, Bruzzo served as the chief experience officer at Electronic Arts – a successful video game company – for nine years, where he focused on “creating connections between players” and “cultivating opportunities to watch, create, and play.” Bruzzo has also worked for Amazon as the vice president of marketing and public relations.

Bruzzo now joins Peloton’s Board of Directors in a time of critical need, and Peloton will be relying on his extensive marketing knowledge and brand management expertise in hopes of getting them out of the hole.

Looking into the new year

Current board member, Jonathan Mildenhall, will simultaneously step down to “focus on his expanding professional responsibilities” while Bruzzo comes on board. Peloton is thrilled with its newest board member. Peloton chairperson, Karen Boone:

Chris is an established expert in the consumer brand space who will bring continued diversity of thought to the Board during an important moment in Peloton’s growth strategy. We look forward to his partnership as we help support Peloton’s path forward.

Bruzzo, for his part, is also extremely excited to join Peloton’s Board of Directors:

I am thrilled to be joining the board at Peloton! I love what Peloton has done for so many people — including me — and has the potential to do for so many more. And the Peloton member community is amazing. I hope to serve them well!

There have definitely been some shakeups over at Peloton, with the recent hiring of Lauren Weinberg as its newest CMO after Verizon hired Peloton’s previous CMO, Leslie Barland.

Will Bruzzo’s and Weinberg’s experience and expertise be enough to bring Peloton back to its pandemic popularity?

