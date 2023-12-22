The top five Meta Quest fitness games now on sale up to 60% off

Meta has launched a holiday sale offering up to 60% off of more than 175 games, valid through January 2, 2024. Head below to learn more about our top five picks for Meta Quest fitness VR games.

With Christmas just around the corner, Meta has launched a stellar Holiday Sale with up to 60% off some of its most popular virtual and mixed-reality games.

The Thrill of the Fight

Now available for $9.99 and with a focus on authenticity, The Thrill of the Fight is a boxing game that allows you to battle challengers in a virtual gym. To land the perfect blow, utilize skill and timing to help you win over your opponent.

Image via Meta

Pickleball One

In keeping up with America’s fastest-growing sport, Pickleball One will get your heart rate up with in-depth training and fitness modules. Enjoy an immersive experience as a single player practicing wall drills, or play with up to four people and get your workout in. Now available for $24.99.

Image via Meta

Synth Riders

In this mixed-reality game for Meta Quest, your room becomes the stage as you work up a sweat to catch notes, evade challenging obstacles, all while enjoying the music. Sure to help you burn calories, Synth Riders comes in at $24.99.

Image via Meta

PowerBeats VR

If you’re looking for a new way to enjoy exercise, PowerBeats VR will help you elevate your fitness journey. Featuring the ability to punch, dodge, and squat, enjoy motivation with this immersive virtual reality workout experience. Grab it here for $22.99.

Image via Meta

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer

Rounding out Meta Quest’s Holiday Sale is Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer is a unique take on the beloved game, where you fly and skate around the soccer pitch in an attempt to score a goal against the opposing team. You can create obstacles, use your body to save or make a goal, and play custom games with friends or battle bots. Now available for $9.99.

Image via Meta

Check out the full list of 175 games on Meta Quest during its Holiday Sale.

Will you be purchasing any fitness games during Meta Quest’s Holiday Sale? Which games did we miss? Let us know in the comments below.

