The 9 best fitness games for Meta Quest 3

Yesterday Meta Quest 3 was launched, helping users to take their workouts to the next level – and we have the nine best fitness games rounded up below the fold.

For Meta Quest 3, graphics will be sharper and more realistic, and we are looking forward to fitness experiences taking advantage of the improved Passthrough support of the Quest 3. Passthrough support will allow for a more accessible fitness experience, enabling users to use and interact with fitness equipment that they already have.

1. Supernatural

Supernatural allows you to exercise in destinations that span the globe. You can get both upper and lower-body workouts in that include everything from lunging to squatting to blocking and smashing. Additionally, your workout is guided by an actual coach and you can choose your own music while you sweat.

Image via Insider

2. Beat Saber

Beat Saber’s goal is to get you dancing while using your saber to slash the beats (cubes) flying toward you. It’s a rhythm game that may sound simple, but players have to hit the beats in the right direction while dodging the off-beat blocks. It’s a full-body workout that doesn’t necessarily feel like one until it’s over.

Image via UploadVR

3. Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip is a powerful leg and cardio workout on the Meta Quest 3, effectively combining a fitness game with first-person shooters that will burn serious calories. It might not feel like much of a workout at first because you’re swinging your arms around to shoot, but you’re also having to dodge (re: squat) and use your leg muscles to avoid being shot. You can choose your difficulty level to ensure you are maximizing your fitness goals while playing.

Image via UploadVR

4. Les Mills BODYCOMBAT

BODYCOMBAT isn’t new to the fitness world and has workouts you can do both virtually at home as well as in certain various clubs and facilities. BODYCOMBAT is a high-energy, martial arts-inspired workout, and it’s available on Meta Quest 3. Users can work out with trained coaches, motivating music, and nine “dreamlike” environments.

5. FitXR

FitXR truly has something for everybody on Meta Quest 3, including five interactive studios: dancing, HIIT, combat, boxing, and sculpting. Classes range from 5- to 35-minutes-long and come in three levels of difficulty – easy, medium, and hard. You can work out with friends, you can work out with other fitness enthusiasts, and you can challenge yourself at every turn.

Image via Wired

6. The Thrill of the Fight

This boxing game is meant to be an authentic, realistic simulation of a boxing match that’s great for cardio. In a classic hierarchy, you can start out battling challengers (there are 10 other boxers) by difficulty, working your way up to the toughest 1:1 boxing matches the game has to offer. Each round is three minutes with a one-minute break in between, and Meta suggests having an area to play in that is at least 6.5 ft. x 6.5 ft.

Image via UploadVR

7. Synth Riders

Another high-energy, dancing-related VR fitness experience, Synth Riders has a variety of gameplay modifiers, six visual experiences, and songs by artists you know (Bruno Mars, Gorillaz, The Offspring, etc.). Not only are you dancing and moving with the music around you, but you have to catch “notes” while dodging various obstacles that get you ducking and swaying and burning calories as a result.

Image via MIXED Reality News

8. OhShape

Inspired by the Japanese game Hole in the Wall, OhShape allows you to transform your space into a dance floor while you use your entire body to move through, punch, or dodge walls that follow the particular beat of a song. There are four levels of difficulty for 40 stages in total, allowing you to customize your dance-while-dodging fitness experience. You also have the option to compete with friends and family.

Image via UploadVR

9. Dance Central

Dance Central is an award-winning VR game that has choreographed routines designed to get your heart pumping while having a good time. Set in a club, Dance Central has over 30 of the best songs from the ’70s up to the present, with tunes from Charlie Puth, Young MC, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, and more. Dance Central also allows you to hang out with your friends in the multiplayer lounge, customize your look, and take an in-game selfie.

Image via UploadVR

