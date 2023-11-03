Meta Quest 3: The 7 best accessories to optimize your VR experience in 2023

Officially launched in October of this year, the Meta Quest 3 is the most popular VR headset around. With it, you can paint on a virtual easel, dive headfirst into a workout, learn piano, or even watch live games via X-Stadium. If you want to maximize your time in the virtual world with your Meta Quest 3, keep reading below the fold to learn about the best accessories available in 2023.

Cleaning kit

Just like any other piece of technology, the Meta Quest 3 is destined for dust and lenses that smudge. In order to see the virtual world in which you’re immersed, cleaning your headset is necessary. Ultra slim, lightweight, and complete with a lens cleaning pen, this virtual headset cleaning kit from Amazon is $18.99.

All-in-one carrying case

Want to give your friends and family the opportunity to experience their own virtual reality with your Meta Quest 3? Instead of throwing it in a random tote bag, protect your headset fully with an all-in-one hard carrying case by Comecase.

For $39.99, you get a water-resistant case with a zipper mesh pocket for charging cables, power adapters, and other accessories. The case is made of silicone, which means it’s soft to the touch, and is available in six colorways: black on grey (pictured), black on red, all-black, grey, pink, and purple.

YOGES Head strap

More comfortable than the head strap that comes with the Meta Quest 3, this YOGE head strap features a gravity-balanced design, is easily adjustable, sweat-proof, made of high-quality PU leather, and can be quickly dissembled. Get it on Amazon for $35.99.

VR gaming earbuds

We can all agree that no matter the setting you are in, every situation is greatly improved by a high-quality sound system, whether that’s surround sound in your home, a sound bar underneath your television, or earbuds designed for virtual gaming.

The Soundcore Gaming Earbuds allow users to experience seamless VR gameplay that fully synchronizes audio and video. With the earbuds also comes a USB-C dongle, allowing you to connect not only to your Meta Quest 3 but also to your Steam Deck, PS4, PS5, PC, or Switch. These earbuds offer a truly immersive experience and clock in at $55.99 on Amazon.

The Meta Quest 3 has multiple components to it, including the headset itself and its two controllers. In order to ensure that your headset and controllers are charged and ready for gameplay (and to help you stay organized!), make sure to snag the Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock made by Meta, allowing your headset to charge wirelessly. Get it for $129.99 on Amazon.

Link cable

Compatible with both the Meta Quest 2 and the Meta Quest 3, this link cable by Kujet Design is 16 ft long, allows you to charge while in gameplay, and has zero delay. Available for $21.99.

AMVR Controller Grips

Sweat-resistant with a soft outer layer, these controller grips are made of silicone – they’re super comfortable, allowing your hands to avoid undue pressure on the controllers themselves. Additionally, no matter the size of your hands, you can adjust the grips on your wrist using the nylon Velcro straps. Click here to purchase your own pair for $29.99.

Related