NBA League Pass unavailable for some Peloton members

Back in October of this year, Peloton announced a partnership with the NBA and the WNBA – a first-of-its-kind relationship between an entertainment sports-focused entertainment service and an at-home exercise brand. NBA League Pass on Peloton has launched (also back in October), but apparently, not all Peloton members have access. Head below for more details.

The partnership between the NBA/WNBA and Peloton was meant to allow Peloton subscribers to not only live stream games from their Peloton exercise equipment but also provide members with an opportunity for co-branded workouts alongside their favorite NBA and WNBA teams. Additionally, “NBA Fitness” was meant to have custom content brought to the NBA app and to Peloton’s platform, which would include a range of classes, health and fitness tips, recovery, nutrition, and more.

NBA League Pass was marketed as being accessible on a Peloton Bike/Bike+, Tread/Tread+, and the Peloton Rower, but it appears that those with older Peloton equipment won’t be able to engage with the new partnership. According to an email sent to Pelo Buddy:

Not only is NBA League Pass not compatible with older Peloton equipment – including both Generation 1 and Generation 2 bikes – but members who had access to Peloton Entertainment and Netflix beta features are now being told that NBA League Pass won’t be available.

As for Peloton’s reasoning behind NBA League Pass’s inaccessibility, their website says that “some of our touchscreens do not support NBA League Pass, but may support other streaming services,” and then directs customers to a support page.

