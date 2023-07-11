Home Fitness AMAZON PRIME DAY Guide [Video]

Want to know about all of the best home fitness deals for Amazon Prime Day? Want to know which products and deals are worth looking into? We have you covered!
Home Fitness Amazon Prime Day Video
Here are the time stamps, product links, and review links to help you out!
Wearables
1:16 – WHOOP
Review – WHOOP 4.0 long-term review: eight months later [Video]
2:14 Ultrahuman Ring AIR
Review – Ultrahuman Ring AIR Review – is it better than Oura?
3:07 – Apple Watch SE
3:54 – Apple Watch Series 8
4:24 – Fitbit Charge 5
Review – Fitbit Charge 5 video review
5:20 – Fitbit Inspire 3
Review – Fitbit Inspire 3 in-depth review: a colorful improvement!
5:46 – Fitbit Sense 2
Review – Fitbit Sense 2 in-depth review: Everything you need to know!
7:04 – Fitbit Versa 4
Review – Fitbit Versa 4 review: The good, the bad, the ugly
7:54 – Garmin Epix
10:16 – Garmin Fenix 7
11:05 – Garmin HRM-Pro
11:36 – Garmin Instinct
12:15 – Garmin Venu 2 Plus
12:41 – Google Pixel Watch
Review – Pixel Watch – What was Google thinking?
13:42 – Polar Grit X Pro
Review – Polar Grit X Pro review – a worthy contender among sports watches
14:46 – Polar H10 HRM
Strength equipment
16:39 – Amazon Dumbbells
17:50 – Amazon Kettlebells
18:26 – Amazon Bench Press
18:43 – Amazon Medicine Ball
19:17 Bowflex 840 Kettlebell
Review – Bowflex vs JAXJOX: Which adjustable kettlebell is the best?
20:28 – Bowflex SelectTech Bar
21:10 – Bowflex Weight Bench
21:44 – CAP BARBELL 150lb DB Set with Rack
22:45 – CAP BARBELL weight vest
23:46 – CAP BARBELL Iron Dumbbells
24:10 – CAP BARBELL Plate Rack
24:32 – CAP BARBELL Trap Bar
25:00 – CAP BARBELL Bumper Plates
25:34 – FLYBIRD Bench
26:21 – FLYBIRD 15lb Adjustable Dumbell
27:15 – Hyperwear Weight Vest
28:07 – Lifepro Adjustable Dumbbells (55lbs)
28:44 – Nordictrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell
Review – Review: NordicTrack iSelect voice-controlled adjustable dumbbells are excellent
30:40 – Powerblock 50lb Adjustable Dumbbell
31:10 – Powerblock 90lb Adjustable Dumbbell
31:44 – Resistance Bands (5 pack)
33:03 – Sunny Health Squat Stand
33:35 – TRX
34:24 – Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbell
Conditioning equipment
35:29 – Peloton Bike
36:39 – Peloton Bike+
39:55 – Peloton Guide
Review – Peloton Guide Review
41:03 – Peloton Cycling Shoes
42:02 – Garmin Tacx Neo 2T
42:20 – NordicTrack T-Series Treadmill
43:11 – NordicTrack S22i Studio Bike
Review – Review: NordicTrack S27i Studio Cycle and new S22i Studio Cycle (2022 version)
44:37 – Bowflex Velocore Bike
45:37 – Bowflex Treadmill
46:23 – Hydrow Rower
Review – Peloton Row vs Concept 2 vs Hydrow (and more!) rower comparison
Recovery
48:45 – Hyperice Venom 2
50:00 – Hyperice Venom Go
Review – Venom Go Review – high-tech heat!
50:59 – Hypervolt Go 2
Review – Hypervolt Go 2 review – looking good!
52:04 – Hypervolt 2
52:30 – Hypervolt 2 Pro
Review – Hypervolt 2 Pro review: finely tuned excellence!
53:06 – Hyperice Vyper 3
54:14 – Hyperice Hypersphere Mini
Review – Hypersphere Mini review: big massage in a mini ball
54:52 – Normatec Go
56:04 – Normatec 3
Review – Normatec 3 in-depth review and comparison
56:58 – Theragun Mini 2
57:28 – Theragun Prime (4th gen)
57:58 – Theragun Pro (4th Gen)
