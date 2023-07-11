Home Fitness AMAZON PRIME DAY Guide [Video]

Want to know about all of the best home fitness deals for Amazon Prime Day? Want to know which products and deals are worth looking into? We have you covered!

Home Fitness Amazon Prime Day Video

Here are the time stamps, product links, and review links to help you out!

Wearables

1:16 – WHOOP

Review – WHOOP 4.0 long-term review: eight months later [Video]

2:14 Ultrahuman Ring AIR

Review – Ultrahuman Ring AIR Review – is it better than Oura?

3:07 – Apple Watch SE

3:54 – Apple Watch Series 8

4:24 – Fitbit Charge 5

Review – Fitbit Charge 5 video review

5:20 – Fitbit Inspire 3

Review – Fitbit Inspire 3 in-depth review: a colorful improvement!

5:46 – Fitbit Sense 2

Review – Fitbit Sense 2 in-depth review: Everything you need to know!

7:04 – Fitbit Versa 4

Review – Fitbit Versa 4 review: The good, the bad, the ugly



7:54 – Garmin Epix

10:16 – Garmin Fenix 7

11:05 – Garmin HRM-Pro

11:36 – Garmin Instinct

12:15 – Garmin Venu 2 Plus

12:41 – Google Pixel Watch

Review – Pixel Watch – What was Google thinking?

13:42 – Polar Grit X Pro

Review – Polar Grit X Pro review – a worthy contender among sports watches

14:46 – Polar H10 HRM

Strength equipment

16:39 – Amazon Dumbbells

17:50 – Amazon Kettlebells

18:26 – Amazon Bench Press

18:43 – Amazon Medicine Ball

19:17 Bowflex 840 Kettlebell

Review – Bowflex vs JAXJOX: Which adjustable kettlebell is the best?

20:28 – Bowflex SelectTech Bar

21:10 – Bowflex Weight Bench

21:44 – CAP BARBELL 150lb DB Set with Rack

22:45 – CAP BARBELL weight vest

23:46 – CAP BARBELL Iron Dumbbells

24:10 – CAP BARBELL Plate Rack

24:32 – CAP BARBELL Trap Bar

25:00 – CAP BARBELL Bumper Plates

25:34 – FLYBIRD Bench

26:21 – FLYBIRD 15lb Adjustable Dumbell

27:15 – Hyperwear Weight Vest

28:07 – Lifepro Adjustable Dumbbells (55lbs)

28:44 – Nordictrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell

Review – Review: NordicTrack iSelect voice-controlled adjustable dumbbells are excellent

30:40 – Powerblock 50lb Adjustable Dumbbell

31:10 – Powerblock 90lb Adjustable Dumbbell

31:44 – Resistance Bands (5 pack)

33:03 – Sunny Health Squat Stand

33:35 – TRX

34:24 – Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbell

Conditioning equipment

35:29 – Peloton Bike

36:39 – Peloton Bike+

39:55 – Peloton Guide

Review – Peloton Guide Review

41:03 – Peloton Cycling Shoes

42:02 – Garmin Tacx Neo 2T

42:20 – NordicTrack T-Series Treadmill

43:11 – NordicTrack S22i Studio Bike

Review – Review: NordicTrack S27i Studio Cycle and new S22i Studio Cycle (2022 version)

44:37 – Bowflex Velocore Bike

45:37 – Bowflex Treadmill

46:23 – Hydrow Rower

Review – Peloton Row vs Concept 2 vs Hydrow (and more!) rower comparison

Recovery

48:45 – Hyperice Venom 2

50:00 – Hyperice Venom Go

Review – Venom Go Review – high-tech heat!

50:59 – Hypervolt Go 2

Review – Hypervolt Go 2 review – looking good!

52:04 – Hypervolt 2

52:30 – Hypervolt 2 Pro

Review – Hypervolt 2 Pro review: finely tuned excellence!

53:06 – Hyperice Vyper 3

54:14 – Hyperice Hypersphere Mini

Review – Hypersphere Mini review: big massage in a mini ball

54:52 – Normatec Go

56:04 – Normatec 3

Review – Normatec 3 in-depth review and comparison

56:58 – Theragun Mini 2

57:28 – Theragun Prime (4th gen)

57:58 – Theragun Pro (4th Gen)

