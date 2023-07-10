 Skip to main content

Ultrahuman Ring AIR Review – is it better than Oura? [video]

Avatar for Colin Jenkins  | Jul 10 2023 - 2:52 pm PT
0 Comments

The Ultrahuman Ring AIR is the thinnest and lightest high-tech wearable available. Similar to the Oura Ring, Ultrahuman tracks your sleep, activity levels, and recovery. Of course, there are a few differences, which you can learn about in our video review below. Perhaps most compelling of all, the Ultrahuman Ring AIR does not require an ongoing monthly subscription.

You buy it. You own it. No additional payments are required.

Ultrahuman Ring AIR Review video

You can learn more about the Ultrahuman Ring AIR here (it’s currently still in early-bird pricing).

