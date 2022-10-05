Lululemon’s rebranding of the The Mirror is a much bigger deal than you think

Today, Lululemon has announced a new name for its popular fitness mirror, which was previously called “The Mirror.” The new name is the Lululemon Studio, but the name change is the much smaller story here. It is the new price and membership upgrades that could shake up the entire connected fitness landscape.

The first big change is a price drop.

The Lululemon Studio has a new, much lower price at $795. This is almost half the price of a Peloton Bike.

This new price is likely to attract the attention of many Lululemon shoppers who are already spending an average of $100 USD per visit to the store, but new perks and new partnerships have made this an even better deal for potential buyers.

As with most connected fitness equipment, the monthly membership for live and on-demand classes costs $39 USD per month. Unlike others, though, the Lululemon Studio membership comes with:

10% off almost all Lululemon purchases (including on-sale and limited-edition items)

Free fitness classes at select Lululemon stores

20% off fitness classes at any of Lululemon’s eight new partners

It is these partnerships which makes this such a big deal. The current partnerships include Aarmy, Y7 Studio, Dogpound, Forward_Space, Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT and YogaSix.

Each of these studios is adding their own workouts to the already 10,000+ available in the Lululemon Studio digital library.

Additionally, being able to get 20% off their in-person classes feels very in touch with providing the experience many people want. That is, to be able to have a mix of both in-person and at home workouts.

So with the Lululemon Studio, members will essentially have the ability to test out various fitness studios at home, and then if they like one that is nearby, they can attend classes in person at a discount.

Seems like a compelling deal. And one that I would imagine many other fitness studios would like to jump in on.

Let me know what you think about the new changes with the Lululemon Studio in the comments, and keep checking in with Connect The Watts for the latest info.

