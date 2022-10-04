Peloton Row classes not coming to app

With the price of the Peloton Row being nearly $3,200, many have been seeking other lower-cost options. One of the most popular being to purchase a Concept 2 Rower (which costs less than $1,000) with the hope that Peloton will eventually allow their rowing classes to be taken with the digital app.

I am sorry to have to warn you, but this does not seem likely.

When the Peloton Row price was announced, Peloton also made clear that Rowing classes would not be available outside of it. At least not initially.

Recently, the wording that Peloton is using to answer questions online has made things even clearer. The new response that they have now repeated many times is:

Our full library of Rowing content will only be available on the Peloton Row in the US. A small subset of Rowing classes will be available at a later time on iOS, Android and web for existing members to trial. Please stay tuned for more information soon!

Peloton is making it pretty clear here that they will not be bringing more than a small taste of rowing classes to the app anytime soon.

While this puts into question why they still call their $44 monthly membership an “All-Access Membership,” it does make some sense.

Since the Peloton Rower is unlikely to attract many new members to Peloton, it seems the aim is to market it more towards current members. With that being the case, the best path for Peloton to make money with the Rower is to:

charge a premium price;

prevent members not buying the Peloton Row from having access to the content.

We will have to wait and see if this strategy by Peloton is an effective one. In the meantime, buy a Concept 2 Rower if you’d like to, but don’t expect to be able to take Peloton classes on it.

