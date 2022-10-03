Fiture announces more affordable “Mini” smart fitness mirror

Fiture has announced the release of the new “Fiture Mini,” which as the name suggests, is a smaller and more affordable version of its smart mirror. Included with this announcement is that both the original mirror (now named Core) and Mini will be available on Amazon starting this month.

We reviewed the Fiture Core earlier this year and found it to be a strong contender to the Mirror by Lululemon. While similar in some ways, what makes Fiture more unique is rep tracking and form feedback that is provided via what they call their “Motion Engine.”

Maggie Lu, CEO of Fiture, wrote:

Fiture is leading the charge on making fitness more fun. Many people have started a fitness journey in the past couple of years but found it hard to sustain. We think fitness should be fun and natural-focus more on how it makes you feel rather than numbers and calories…

At Fiture, we believe that the magic happens when the hardware and content come together to deliver the experience. With the launch of Mini, we hope to bring this experience to more families.

While Fiture is not available on Amazon just yet, it should be soon. In the meantime, you can learn more about the Fiture Core and Fiture Mini on their website here.

