Testing Fitness with Apple Vision Pro [video]

The Apple Vision Pro is shaping up to have huge potential in the world of computing and entertainment, but could it also hold up as a fitness device?

To find out, I’ve been putting through the works, with Peloton Classes, strength training, boxing, running, yoga, and more. Watch below to see how each of these fitness experiences hold up while having the Vision Pro strapped to your face.

