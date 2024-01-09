EXR rowing app update: enhanced mini map, marking favorite workouts, more

Popular rowing app, EXR, has recently launched a January 2024 app update which includes an interface overhaul, an enhanced mini map, and more. Head below the fold for more details on EXR’s latest update.

New EXR rowing app features

Selection screens

EXR’s new selection screens are sleek and intuitive, creating a more visually engaging experience for the user. These new screens can be found in the route selection, training selection, and leadership selection. EXR is currently working on more features regarding the selection screens, such as a featured route of the day.

Extra Training Mode functions

Not only did Training Mode get a visual overhaul, but it also got new features such as a “quick select” overview. With these new filters, the perfect workout can be found with just a click. To access, select Training Mode > Workouts to apply a workout filter, intensity filter, and duration filter. Additionally, you now have the ability to mark your favorite workouts with a star, so you can keep coming back to the ones you love the most – your favorites will be listed in the “My Workouts” tab.

Improved EXR rowing app features

When clicking on a workout’s “more info” button, a checkmark highlights the workouts you have completed in the past.

EXR now has an improved user management screen on Apple TV that lets you switch between users without having to enter your credentials every time you log in.

The minimap has been redesigned for easier navigation and has gotten a functional rework: click on it to adjust the zoom level. Enable/disable the minimap for each mode using the interface options.

Use code “LCTW” for a 10% discount when joining EXR.

More on EXR:

Related