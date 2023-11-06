EXR rowing app update, November 2023: New challenge, improved functionalities, more

EXR, a popular rowing app, today released a November challenge, a new online event system, and more. Keep reading below the fold to learn what’s included in EXR’s November updates.

New & improved

November challenge

As autumn rolls on and with the holiday season fast approaching, we can all relate to feeling a lack of motivation when it comes to exercising in these colder months. Luckily, EXR is helping users to combat holiday fatigue with their November challenge – rowing a marathon.

Online event system and other in-app upgrades

EXR has also announced in this update a new online event system, which means you’ll never again miss a group rowing session. Simply log in to your EXR account, browse what’s available, sign up, and you’re all set – you will receive in-app reminders prior to the start of an event as well, allowing you to join within seconds. Learn more about this event system here.

As for upgrades to the EXR app, the November update adds additional details to the heart rate zone display, improved idle animations, and an update to images in the customization preview.

Use the code “LCTW” for a 10% discount when joining the EXR community.

