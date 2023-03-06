Peloton, Hydrow, Aviron, and more – important rower updates in 2023 [Video]

Colin Jenkins -
Last year, we put together an in-depth comparison for eight of the most popular rowers. These included the Peloton Row, Hydrow and Hydrow Waves, Aviron Impact and Aviron Strong, Ergatta, NordicTrack RW900, and the classic Concept 2.

Already in 2023, there have even several major updates to the rowers for many of these brands. New workout options have been added, new third-party integrations, and even a new rower model! Watch the video below to get the full scoop!

If you want to learn about specific changes to a specific rower, here are the time codes for the video:

  • 1:01 – Aviron Impact and Aviron Strong Series
  • 3:23 – Hydrow and Hydrow Wave
  • 5:27 – Ergatta
  • 6:47 –mPeloton Row
  • 8:28 – NordicTrack RW900

2023 Rower update video

Learn more about each of these rowers here:

Peloton Row
Hydrow and Hydrow Wave
Aviron Impact and Strong Series
Ergatta
NordicTrack RW900

FTC: Connect The Watts is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Colin Jenkins

Colin Jenkins

Colin lives in Ventura, CA where he runs a Strength & Conditioning facility.
