Peloton, Hydrow, Aviron, and more – important rower updates in 2023 [Video]

Last year, we put together an in-depth comparison for eight of the most popular rowers. These included the Peloton Row, Hydrow and Hydrow Waves, Aviron Impact and Aviron Strong, Ergatta, NordicTrack RW900, and the classic Concept 2.

Already in 2023, there have even several major updates to the rowers for many of these brands. New workout options have been added, new third-party integrations, and even a new rower model! Watch the video below to get the full scoop!

If you want to learn about specific changes to a specific rower, here are the time codes for the video:

1:01 – Aviron Impact and Aviron Strong Series

3:23 – Hydrow and Hydrow Wave

5:27 – Ergatta

6:47 –mPeloton Row

8:28 – NordicTrack RW900

