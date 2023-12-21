Susie Chan, Peloton instructor, to release new book

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Susie Chan, an endurance runner and Peloton instructor, will be releasing a new book, Trials and Tribulations: The Running Adventures of Susie Chan, on August 6, 2024. Head below for more details.

Joining a growing list of Peloton instructors who have written books, Susie Chan will release her own memoir in the summer of next year. While not yet available for purchase, you can pre-order the book from Amazon for $28.00.

According to her Peloton profile, Susie is a four-time Marathon Des Sables finisher and a world record-breaking runner.

Previously more often found partying than PB-ing, Susie’s gone on to become one of the most recognisable faces in the British running community, a four-time Marathon des Sables finisher and a world record-breaker for treadmill running. It’s no wonder she believes everyone can be a runner, setting you up for success by focussing on technique, comfort and ticking off achievable goals, regardless of your age or ability. This wickedly funny Brit is all about helping you be the best version of yourself today.

Chan’s book is about her own personal obstacles and tribulations she’s had to endure:

Susie’s story is a fight against the odds. A toxic marriage, managing as a single mum, cataracts and cancer are among the obstacles she has overcome to become an inspiration for thousands. Through tales of her adventures, disappointments, traumas and triumphs, we learn what drives her passion for running. She describes the countless reasons she finds to push herself further, the life-changing opportunities it has given her, and the amazing camaraderie and support she has found in the running community.

Chan joins a host of other Peloton instructors who have released a book this year – or will be releasing a book next year, including: Ben Alldis, Robin Arzón, Emma Lovewell, Cody Rigsby, and Alex Toussaint who all released their own books in 2023. In early 2024, Ross Rayburn and Mayla Wedekind will have books coming out as well.

