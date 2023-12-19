Peloton announces “The Annual 2024” year-long challenge

There are only a couple more weeks left in 2023, and with the 2024 barreling toward us, Peloton has launched its challenge for 2024, simply called “The Annual 2024.” Head below for more details.

While other companies are doing The Spotify – rounding up or “wrapping” up a user’s time spent on a specific platform or app and allowing them to share those stats on socials – Peloton is looking to next year’s goals and aspirations. For the fifth year in a row, Peloton has launched a challenge for the forthcoming new year.

According to Peloton, the goal for The Annual 2024 is:

A year-long challenge that helps you build habits for success. You’ll gain the discipline and consistency to create and maintain an active lifestyle. Take any class on the Bike, Tread or Peloton App to have your minutes count toward the challenge. Let’s put in the time together for 2024.

The Annual 2024 will track total active minutes across all different modalities on the Peloton platform. Similarly to years past, there are badge opportunities that can be received with minute totals. As reported by Pelo Buddy, Peloton has been slowly increasing the number of badges available since its inception.

During the first year in 2020, the badges only went up to 5,000 minutes, and later expanded to 10,000 minutes in August. When the 2021 Annual Challenge was launched, it included badges for up to 15,000 minutes. In 2022 Peloton added two new tiers for 18,000 and 20,000 minutes. The 2023 tiers have remained steadfast throughout the year.

To view and sign up for Peloton’s Annual 2024 challenge, members need to log in and go to the “upcoming” tab on the challenges page, where you can opt-in to the challenge from your Peloton hardware, the Peloton app, or from your web browser.

More on Peloton:

Related