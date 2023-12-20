Class is almost over for original Peloton Bike tablets as support drops in 2024

In a statement made yesterday, Peloton announced they would no longer support the Quartz tablet, which comes with some earlier versions of the Peloton Bike. Head below for more details.

Once June 19, 2024 rolls around, Peloton will officially be ending all support for its first-generation screen tablet, also known as the Quartz, that is used on some Peloton Bikes. According to the announcement:

On December 19, 2023 Peloton announced that we will be sunsetting support for the Quartz tablet. We are offering impacted members an opportunity to upgrade to the Bike+ or upgrade their tablet at a discounted price until Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

If you have a Quartz tablet, starting June 19, 2024 you will not be able to access Peloton content without taking action. After this date, Members who choose not to upgrade will only have access to the Just Workout feature on their hardware.

For members with a Quartz tablet on an older Peloton Bike, if they don’t upgrade to the Bike+ or upgrade to the discounted tablet offered by Peloton, they will only be able to workout on the Bike, rather than having the ability to access the wide-reaching library of content; meaning they will no longer be able to access Peloton classes, and isn’t that the whole point of owning a piece of Peloton machinery? Having access to the Peloton community and the content it provides to help you exercise?

As for why Peloton is ending content support on the first-generation screens:

These Tablets were sold only on our original Bike’s, between 2013 and 2016. The technology is now 10 years old and we are no longer able to provide a full user experience due to system constraints and limitations. We have a variety of new features you will be able to enjoy after upgrading, including Lanebreak, leaderboard updates, and our most recent home screen with personalization

This makes sense to us – for a bike that is upwards of 10 years old, and knowing how fast technology changes, Peloton is simply unable to provide the kind of state-of-the-art, high-quality content to its Quartz tablet.

How do you know if you even have a Quartz tablet on your older Peloton Bike? Via Pelo Buddy:

If you’re unsure whether you have a generation 1 tablet (or a quartz Peloton tablet), note that generation 1 monitors were manufactured prior to September 2016 and have an orange power button on the top of the monitor. There are also detailed instructions for how to identify the model of your screen on the support page. These tablets should have a serial number starting with with 7201, 015, 014, or 0B0.

For those members who do want to upgrade their first-generation Quartz tablet, Peloton is offering a $50 discount for its newest tablet or a $500 discount to upgrade to the Peloton Bike+.

It should be noted that the discounts can’t be applied on top of holiday sales, and the Bike+ discount only applies to a new Bike+, not one that is refurbished, nor does it apply to an original Bike.

