Insta360 integrates with Garmin, Apple

Insta360, the popular 360° camera for capturing action shots, is now compatible with Garmin and Apple Watches, allowing users to sync data to their camera footage. Keep reading below the fold for more details.

Extending across all of its cameras, users can now integrate their Garmin and Apple Watch data with their video footage on an Insta360 when exporting. If someone is purchasing and utilizing an Insta360 camera for their athletic accomplishments or feats, there’s a good chance that person also has a wearable.

For bloggers, content creators, fitness influencers, and TikTokers monetizing (or attempting to monetize) their content, having the ability to sync their data into video footage when exporting could prove to be incredibly useful information for their audience.

The stats that can now be pulled from a Garmin watch to an Insta360 camera include elevation, GPS, and speed data, meaning users are able to see their route, how fast they’ve gone, how much distance they’ve covered, and more on the Insta360 footage. It’s important to note that the integration between the two pieces of technology relies on the Garmin and the Insta360 being in the same time zone while exercising.

To sync your data from Garmin to Insta360, simply select your Garmin account in the Insta360 app, and the data will sync in the background.

If you wear an Apple Watch and not a Garmin, fret not, as you can also sync that data – Apple Watch is also supported by Insta360 cameras. To utilize your Apple Watch while using your Insta360, download the Insta360 Apple Watch app, and open the app on your watch to start customizing your preferences.

