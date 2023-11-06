Garmin Forerunners get new insights in latest beta release

On October 31, Garmin’s latest Forerunner public beta was released for the Forerunner 255, 265, 955, and 965. The update includes acute insights and details into your sleep, naps, an improved Body Widget, and more. Keep reading below the fold to learn about Garmin’s 17.18 beta update.

While the big updates in the Garmin public beta version 17.18 include insights while you snooze to your Forerunner, Garmin’s latest firmware update also introduces a large font mode, a Red Shift mode, embedded images in notifications, and “up ahead” voice prompts.

The nap tracking feature, as first noted by Gadgets & Wearables, allows the user to do as the name suggests – keep track of daytime naps. First seen on the Venu 3, this addition to the smartwatch gives users recommendations on not only how long their nap should take, but also lets people know the best time of day to take a nap based on other insights that the smartwatch provides. This feature will be rolling out to the Forerunner 255, Forerunner 265, Forerunner 955, and Forerunner 965.

Another notable update for people who own the Forerunner 265 or 965 is what Garmin is calling “Red Shift Mode,” providing users with the option to fill their watch face with more reddish hues. We know that blue light on a device can reduce the amount of melatonin your body produces – which is essential for sleep – and Red Shift mode is designed to be easier on your eyes. According to Gadgets & Wearables:

Beyond changing the watch face to black and red, Red Shift alters the entire interface to red hues. The mode aims to preserve night vision and minimize sleep disruptions. All features remain accessible in this mode, but some screens may show reduced contrast.

The latest beta also introduces Enhanced Body Battery, which shows users the correlation between the smartwatch’s battery life with events such as rest, activities, and stress.

More on Garmin:

Related