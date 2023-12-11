EXR rowing app update, December 2023: Create custom races, Row in the Snow, more

The popular connected rowing app companion, EXR, has released its December updates including the ability to create custom races, a new winter challenge, and more. Head below the fold to learn more details on the latest updates from EXR.

New EXR rowing app features

Private competitions

EXR’s new private competition feature allows users the ability to create custom rowing races. You can invite your friends to race against you using a lobby code – from there, you can choose which of the six racers you’d like to be, or you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the race as a spectator.

EXR’s Private Competition

Row in the Snow

With the holidays right around the corner and as December marches on, EXR is getting festive with a Row in the Snow. Coming soon, the maps will turn into winter wonderlands. Click here to sign up for Row in the Snow 1 and/or Row in the Snow 2.

EXR’s Row in the Snow

Improved EXR rowing app features

In order to reduce flashing, name cards have been improved. In addition, the name cards of friends and Record Replays now have new colors which allows them to be differentiated from one another more easily.

Additional improvements:

Updated design and improved readability of the “up next” element in Training Mode.

Improved readability and usability of various UI elements.

