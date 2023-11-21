Peloton introduces new ‘Made to Move’ Tour

Connected workout equipment and fitness brand, Peloton, yesterday announced what they are calling a “Made to Move” tour, also known as a “Tiny House” tour. During the tour, Peloton will be demoing the Peloton Bike+ and the Peloton Tread. Head below for more details on Peloton’s Made to Move Tour, kicking off later this month in Germany and Austria.

Announced yesterday on their Instagram, Peloton is taking a tiny house tour through various cities across Germany and Austria. During these city stops, Peloton instructors will be there to join in to be a part of the Made to Move tour, allowing people to meet them in person to get a feel for what a Peloton class may be like with one of their highly-trained instructors.

Peloton’s “Made to Move” Tour, or Tiny House tour

According to Peloton:

Peloton is more than a bike. We bring the gym to your home or make the whole world your gym. Not only is Peloton #MadeToMove, our tiny house is too! From November 2023 we will tour through Germany and Austria and come where you are. Get to know Peloton, meet prominent athletes and experience popular music acts. We are ready. You too?

If the exact verbiage sounds a bit off that’s because when you click the link to sign up for the Made to Move tour, the website is in German, and it is not easily translated to English.

The dates and cities have been announced for the Made to Move tour, but exactly where within each city Peloton will take its Made to Move tour is unclear at this time.

Berlin, Germany – November 24-25, 2023

Munich, Germany – November 28-30, 2023

Hamburg, Germany – January 5-6, 2024

Vienna, Austria – January 11-12, 2024

Frankfurt, Germany – January 19-20, 2024

