Peloton Entertainment now available globally

Peloton today revealed on their One Peloton Instagram account Peloton Entertainment, which includes the launch of NBA League Pass as a part of the entertainment package. Keep reading below the fold to find out what that means.

Peloton Entertainment has been in beta since June 2023, and as of today, it has officially gone global – including the addition of NBA League Pass. The caption on One Peloton’s Instagram after today’s announcement reads:

entertainment and fitness, together at last. introducing Peloton Entertainment—stream TV shows, movies, and sports right from your Peloton Bike, Tread, and Row. find it in the “Entertainment” tab at the bottom of your touchscreen.

What is Peloton Entertainment?

Available only on Peloton’s exercise equipment – the Peloton Tread, the Peloton Bike, or the Peloton Row – Peloton Entertainment allows members to stream TV, movies, and live sports as they work out (notably, Peloton Entertainment isn’t available on the Peloton app – at least not yet). As of right now, there are five options for entertainment, including Disney+, Max, Netflix, YouTube TV, and now NBA League Pass.

The implementation of NBA League Pass on Peloton Entertainment was announced in late October, making this a fairly quick turnaround for the global launch of Peloton Entertainment on its exercise equipment. NBA League Pass not only allows members to livestream NBA and WNBA games, but it also offers co-branded workouts alongside their favorite teams. Leslie Barland, chief marketing officer of Peloton, spoke about the integration:

Peloton Members are NBA and WNBA fans, and this collaboration is going to bring amazing content and experiences to them and all fans of both leagues. We have a shared goal to inspire and connect people through fitness, sport and community — we’re excited to join forces and achieve exactly that. nba.com

It should be noted that to access NBA League Pass on Peloton Entertainment, members need to sign up for a separate subscription, just like you would need a subscription to Netflix or Disney+ in order to access content on those specific platforms.

