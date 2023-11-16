Travis Barker first to perform during live Peloton class

For their latest featured Artist Series, Peloton has partnered up with pop-punk legends Blink-182. Announced yesterday on their Instagram, the classes start today, November 16, featuring Travis Barker – Blink-182’s drummer – as a one-of-a-kind guest. Head below to learn more.

Blink-182, comprised of Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge, and Travis Barker, have been making music together for over two decades. Travis Barker has been in the news a lot over the last couple of years with his whirlwind romance and recent marriage to Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest Kardashian sister – in fact, the two just welcomed their first child together earlier this month. As the drummer of the legendary band Blink-182, Barker will drum wherever and whenever he can, including in this hospital room at Cedar-Siani where his son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, was born on November 4.

Now, in honor of Blink-182’s self-titled album “Blink-182” turning 20 this upcoming weekend, Barker plays the drums in a pre-recorded 10-minute shadowboxing class alongside Peloton instructor Kendall Toole, who loved the experience:

It was an absolute thrill to teach alongside Travis. Travis is someone who I have grown up listening to who also shares my passion for movement and music so collaborating together was natural and effortless. billboard.com

This is the first time a musician or artist has performed during a Peloton class, and Barker was thrilled to be a part of it:

Being the first musician ever to perform in a Peloton class has been an epic experience. Knowing that millions of people across the globe will watch me and Kendall do our thing is super exciting.

In addition to the 10-minute shadowboxing recording of Barker’s drumming, the Blink-182 Artist Series will also include a cycling ride, though Barker won’t be on set. The full Blink-182 Artist Series schedule is below:

30 min. Blink-182 Walk – Mayla Wedekind – 11/16/23 @ 11:30 a.m. ET [German]

20 min. Blink-182 Ride – Erik Jäger – 11/16/23 @ 1:30 p.m. ET [German, Premiere]

10 min. Blink-182 Shadowboxing – Kendall Toole – 11/16/23 @ 12:30 p.m. ET [Premiere]

30 min. Blink-182 Full Body Strength – Andy Speer – 11/16/23 @ 6:00 p.m. ET

10 min. Blink-182 Warm-Up Ride – Bradley Rose – 11/16/23 @ 6:45 p.m. ET [Premiere]

30 min. Blink-182 Run – Camila Ramón – 11/16/23 @ 7:00 p.m. ET

30 min. Blink-182 Ride – Kendall Toole – 11/16/23 @ 7:00 p.m. ET

20 min. Blink-182 Row – Matt Wilpers – 11/16/23 @ 7:30 p.m. ET

