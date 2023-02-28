Every mobility app ranked! [Video]

When it comes to following a mobility and stretching routine, there are a lot of options available. From Peloton, to GOWOD, to piliability, The Ready State and more, it can be hard to know which is best for you. But don’t worry, because I have tested all of the most popular mobility apps and have ranked them in the video below to help you make the right choice.

I ranked each mobility app into six separate categories (timestamps in parentheses):

App quality (1:14)

Testing and Retesting (4:57)

Individualization (6:51)

Sports specific mobility (10:00)

Content quality (12:10)

Cost (15:30)

Ranking each of the apps this way should help you make a better decision since you may find some categories more important than others.

