Every mobility app ranked! [Video]

Colin Jenkins -
RecoveryApps

When it comes to following a mobility and stretching routine, there are a lot of options available.  From Peloton, to GOWOD, to piliability, The Ready State and more, it can be hard to know which is best for you. But don’t worry, because I have tested all of the most popular mobility apps and have ranked them in the video below to help you make the right choice.

I ranked each mobility app into six separate categories (timestamps in parentheses):

  • App quality (1:14)
  • Testing and Retesting (4:57)
  • Individualization (6:51)
  • Sports specific mobility (10:00)
  • Content quality (12:10)
  • Cost (15:30)

Ranking each of the apps this way should help you make a better decision since you may find some categories more important than others.

Here are links to the apps in the video:

Additional articles:

About the Author

Colin Jenkins

Colin lives in Ventura, CA where he runs a Strength & Conditioning facility. If you have suggestions for fitness tech that you'd like to see covered or reviewed, feel free to send info over to colin@9to5mac.com
