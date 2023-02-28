Every mobility app ranked! [Video]

When it comes to following a mobility and stretching routine, there are a lot of options available. From Peloton, to GOWOD, to piliability, The Ready State and more, it can be hard to know which is best for you. But don’t worry, because I have tested all of the most popular mobility apps and have ranked them in the video below to help you make the right choice.
I ranked each mobility app into six separate categories (timestamps in parentheses):
- App quality (1:14)
- Testing and Retesting (4:57)
- Individualization (6:51)
- Sports specific mobility (10:00)
- Content quality (12:10)
- Cost (15:30)
Ranking each of the apps this way should help you make a better decision since you may find some categories more important than others.
Thanks to InsideTracker for making today’s video possible.
Head over to insidetracker.com/ctw for 20% off your entire order!
Here are links to the apps in the video:
Additional articles:
- 4 Tonal alternatives that won’t break the bank
- Peloton Row vs Concept 2 vs Hydrow (and more!) rower comparison
- Oura Ring vs. WHOOP – here is how they compare in 2023!
FTC: Connect The Watts is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides: