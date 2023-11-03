Peloton debuts 11 all-new Taylor Swift-themed classes

Peloton, the connected fitness brand that swept the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, is known for having themed rides for its subscribers, allowing people to enjoy a more customized experience. Today Peloton members have access to a new theme in several formats – yoga, pilates, weight-lifting, and, of course, Peloton rides – in honor of Taylor Swift’s re-released album, 1989.

One of the things Peloton members love about their exercise experience is the variety of classes, instructors, and music they can choose from; you don’t have to have a piece of Peloton hardware to enjoy the workouts, either. You only need a membership (or a 30-day free guest membership) to access their library.

Classes span genres, decades, and pop culture, with themes such as “Beyonce Two for One,” a 30-minute Abba boot camp, an Amy Winehouse yoga flow, an Aretha Franklin ride, and an “all-out 90’s” HIIT cardio class.

Launched yesterday and only available through the end of today, November 3, Peloton is offering a full day of 11 brand-new classes featuring the Queen of Pop and recently minted billionaire, Taylor Swift, in honor of the 1989 album re-release.

Classes in the just-released 1989 series include:

20 min. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Pilates – Aditi Shah – 11/2/23 @ 9:30 a.m. ET [Premiere]

30 min. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Yoga – Mariana Fernández – 11/2/23 @ 10:00 a.m. ET [On Demand]

30 min. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Run – Jeffrey McEachern – 11/2/23 @ 12:30 p.m. ET

30 min. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Ride – Charlotte Weidenbach – 11/2/23 @ 2:30 p.m. ET

30 min. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Upper Body Strength – Callie Gullickson – 11/2/23 @ 6:00 p.m. ET

30 min. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Ride – Ally Love – 11/2/23 @ 7:00 p.m. ET

30 min. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Run – Selena Samuela – 11/2/23 @ 7:00 p.m. ET

30 min. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Yoga Flow – Anna Greenberg – 11/2/23 @ 7:00 p.m. ET

20 min. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Row – Matt Wilpers – 11/2/23 @ 7:30 p.m. ET

10 min. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Cool Down Ride – Sam Yo – 11/2/23 @ 7:35 p.m. ET [Premiere]

30 min. Shake it Off Run – Becs Gentry – 11/3/23 @ 11:00 a.m. ET [On Demand]

This is the fourth installment of the fruitful collaboration between Peloton and Taylor Swift, which debuted in 2021. Previously-released (but still available!) Taylor Swift workout series includes “Red (Taylor’s Version),” two classes that were introduced with the release of Swift’s two pandemic albums Evermore and Folklore, and a complete workout series set to the music of Swift’s 2022’s Midnights album.

