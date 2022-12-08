Peloton purges over 1,000 classes featuring music by Kanye West

Colin Jenkins
Peloton
icon

Following through with its commitment to no longer feature music by Kanye West, Peloton has now removed over 1,000 classes which contained his music. Read on to see which class types and coaches were affected the most by the latest Peloton class purge.

The removal of Peloton classes featuring Kanye West took place in two parts on Monday and Tuesday earlier this week.

Pelobuddy broke down how many classes of each type were removed:

  • Cyling: 601 classes
  • Tread: 151 classes
  • Strength: 131 classes
  • Bootcamps: 103 classes
  • Yoga: 34 classes
  • Outdoor running: 11 classes
  • Meditation: 0 classes

While these numbers reflect all the classes removed from the on-demand library, they may not include classes featuring Kanye West from various programs.

In terms of instructors, here are those who had the most classes removed:

  • Ben Alldis: 119 classses
  • Alex Trussaint: 112 classes
  • Olivia Amato: 81 classes
  • Jess Sims: 74 classes
  • Robin Arzon: 61 classes
  • Tunde Oyeneyin: 56 classes
  • Ally Love: 38 classes

In terms of overall percentage, Alex Toussaint was most impacted with well over 15% of his classes being cut. Prior to Peloton’s statement regarding Kanye West, Toussaint was the first Peloton instructor to announce he would no longer play West’s music.

