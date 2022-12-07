Want to send a Peloton holiday card? Here’s how!

Colin Jenkins -
Peloton
text

On Tuesday, Peloton made dozens of holiday cards available to download and send to family and friends. Read below to see how they were designed and where to find them.

The new Peloton holiday cards can be found and downloaded on its Pinterest here and are designed around the launch of what they are calling “Motivation Languages.”

Peloton commissioned a market research study which found that while the vast majority of people (81%) prioritize their loved ones, 51% wish they prioritized themselves more during this demanding time of year.

Based on this study, Peloton collaborated with psychiatrist Dr. Pooja Lakshmin MD, to identify the five global “Motivation Languages” that help keep people motivated in fitness and in life:

  • Having Fun – You’re motivated by having fun and enjoying yourself, letting loose, relaxing and having a good time.
  • Achieving Goals – You’re motivated to perform your best, meet your goals, reach a new milestone, feel the best you ever have.
  • Building Community – You’re motivated by connecting with others, inviting friends and families to join and encourage you, working out is a collaborative experience.
  • Positive Affirmations – You’re motivated by kindness, encouragement, and positivity that you give to yourself and share with others.
  • Tough Love – You’re motivated by structure, strong words, and a no-BS attitude.

Peloton’s holiday cards are available to download via Peloton’s Pinterest page and come with a 30-day free trial to the Peloton App. 

