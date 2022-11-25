Peloton Accessories are 30% off on Amazon for Black Friday

Peloton is having a huge sale with almost all of their accessories available on Amazon for up to 30% off – this is a great opportunity to snag some Peloton gear at a discounted price. Here are some of the best deals.
Here are some of the best deals on Peloton accessories for Black Friday:
- Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes: $101 (normally $145)
- Peloton Heart Rate Band: $63 (normally $90) – see our review here
- Peloton Bike Mat: $52.50 (normally $75)
- Peloton Workout Mat: $49 (normally $70)
- Peloton Dumbbells: 30% off (price depends on weight)
Of course, Peloton has more than just their accessories on sale for Black Friday. You can snag discounts for some of their equipment on Amazon as well:
- Peloton Bike: $1,145 (normally $1,445)
- Peloton Guide: $245 (normally $295) – see our review here
However, if you want to buy a Peloton Bike, you might be better off going through the Peloton website directly. For Black Friday, they are also offering the Peloton Bike for $1,145, but it also includes a free pair of cycling shoes, dumbbells, bike mat, workout mat, and water bottle.
If you’re looking to get fit in the new year, this is a great opportunity to save on some high-quality Peloton accessories. These deals won’t last long, so be sure to act fast!
