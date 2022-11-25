Peloton Accessories are 30% off on Amazon for Black Friday

Colin Jenkins
PelotonDeals

Peloton is having a huge sale with almost all of their accessories available on Amazon for up to 30% off – this is a great opportunity to snag some Peloton gear at a discounted price. Here are some of the best deals.

Here are some of the best deals on Peloton accessories for Black Friday:

Of course, Peloton has more than just their accessories on sale for Black Friday. You can snag discounts for some of their equipment on Amazon as well:

However, if you want to buy a Peloton Bike, you might be better off going through the Peloton website directly. For Black Friday, they are also offering the Peloton Bike for $1,145, but it also includes a free pair of cycling shoes, dumbbells, bike mat, workout mat, and water bottle.

If you want to see what my favorite Peloton accessories are, check this video out:

Click here to check out the video on YouTube, which also has discount codes/links for the majority of these accessories.

If you’re looking to get fit in the new year, this is a great opportunity to save on some high-quality Peloton accessories. These deals won’t last long, so be sure to act fast!

Suggested articles:

