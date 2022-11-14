Best 2022 Black Friday Deals: Smart watches and wearables

From the Apple Watch to Garmin, there are a lot of smart watches and sport watches already on sale for Black Friday. Here is a list of the best 2022 Black Friday deals on wearables we’ve found so far!

Smart watches

Apple Watch Series 8 – $349

$50 off

The Apple Watch is the best smart watch on the market and continues to get incrementally better every year. With top notch heart rate tracking accuracy, and lots of new fitness updates in the recent watchOS 9 update, going with an Apple Watch continues to be a great choice.

Samsung Galaxy 5 – $279

$30 off

With the new Google Pixel Watch being a bit of a disappointment, you may want to look into the Samsung Galaxy 5 if you have an Android. With a sapphire crystal display, as well as improved heart rate and GPS accuracy, this is a solid pick.

Sport watches

Garmin Fenix 7 – $599

$100 off

The Garmin Fenix 7 is a phenomenal sports watch, with an 18-day battery life, dual GPS capability, and a huge number of sports features. This is the go-to watch for many runners and endurance athletes for a reason. Of course, Garmin has a ton of other watches to choose from with most of them being on sale here.

Polar Vantage M2 – $249

$50 off

The Polar Vantage M2 is a solid lower-priced sports watch. With automatic syncing to Strava, TrainingPeaks, and more, this is a very nice option.

Fitness trackers

Fitbit Versa 4 – $149

$80 off

The Fitbit Versa 4 saw some downgrades this year, with the removal of Google Assistant and music support. However, with the price lowered to $149, it now feels like a great deal for what you get.

Amazfit Band 7 – $39

$10 off

With heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, an OLED display and 18-day battery life, the Amazfit Band 7 is hard to beat at this price. A great fitness tracker that anyone can afford.

