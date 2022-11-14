Best 2022 Black Friday deals: Smart Fitness equipment

From Peloton bikes to NordicTrack treadmills, there is a lot of smart fitness equipment on sale for Black Friday. Here is a list of the best 2022 Black Friday deals we’ve found so far!

Indoor Bikes

Peloton Bike – $1,445

$300 off accessories

While the price of the Peloton Bike or Bike+ is not being discounted, you will get an additional $300 off accessories. As many of these accessories, like mats and shoes, are essential, this might be the perfect time to join the Peloton family.

NordicTrack S22i Studio Bike – $1,899

$100 off

(read our review here)

If you’d rather have an indoor bike that replicates an outdoor experience, you may want to grab this deal on the NordicTrack S22i. With an automatic adjusting incline and decline, and the best collection of outdoor scenic rides available, the S22i is an excellent choice.

Beachbody MYX II – $1,249

$150 off

(see our review here)

While Beachbody may not be well known for their biking content, they should be. The quality of their training and programs is top notch and at a much lower price than most alternatives. You can also choose to get the new “Bodi Bike Studio” deal for $1,800 which includes the MYX 2 Bike, five sets of dumbbells, a kettlebell, and three years of the BODi membership.

Treadmills

NordicTrack 1750 Treadmill – $2,299

$200 off

(read our review here)

This is one of my favorite treadmills and is a great choice for both runners and hikers. With a space-efficient foldable design, as well as automatic speed and incline adjustments, there is a lot to love here.

There are other 2022 Black Friday options from NordicTrack as well. The more premium NordicTrack Elite Treadmill is on sale for $500 off, and the lower cost NordicTrack EXP 10i is on sale for $300 off.

Peloton Tread – $3,495

$300 off accessories

(read our review here)

While the Peloton Tread costs $1,000 more today than it did last year, at least this deal helps make up some of the difference. $300 in free accessories is a great bonus if your mind is set on the Peloton Tread.

Renpho Smart Treadmill – $807 (use code: single11)

$192 off + free massage gun ($49 value)

(read our review here)

After testing out the new Renpho Smart Treadmill earlier this year, I believe it is one of the best value treadmills available. With a small, foldable design, automatically adjusting speed and incline, and bluetooth music support, this is an incredible deal. At less than 25% the cost of the Peloton Tread, this makes for an excellent alternative.

Rowers

Hydrow Rower – $1,995

$500 off + free accessories ($290 value)

(see our review here)

This is by far the best deal we gave seen yet for a Hydrow Rower. During our recent rower ranking, the Hydrow Rower was tied for first place. If you want a lower-cost option, the Hydrow Wave Rower is also on sale for $150 off.

Aviron Strong Series Rower – $2,199

$300 off

(read our review here)

Aviron focuses on making rowing fun, with a huge amount of games, challenges, and entertainment options. Their new Strong Series Rower is also the most accessible rower, built for all body types, that I have seen. The lower-cost Aviron Impact Series Rower is also on sale for $300 off.

Ergatta Rower – $2,299

$200 off

(read our review here)

It is hard to deny just how nice the Ergatta rower looks, and along with their well built program designs, you’ll want to keep coming back to this great looking rower again and again.

Strength Studio

Tempo Studio – $1,495

$1,000 off

(read our review here)

This is, without a doubt, the best 2022 Black Friday deal on this list. The Tempo Studio is an outstanding piece of fitness tech with a 42″ vertical touch screen and 3D camera which allows for automatic weight/rep tracking and form correction. On top of that, their strength classes are some of the best, if not the best, available.

If you are looking for a lower-cost option, the smaller Tempo Move is also on sale for just $395.

Tonal – $3,245

$200 off

When it comes to creating a home fitness set-up that is space efficient, it is hard to beat to Tonal. This smart fitness tech offers up to 200 pounds of digital resistance, alongside a wide variety of classes.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells – $429

$170 off

(read our review here)

When it comes to adjustable dumbbells, my current favorite is the NordicTrack iSelect. The main reason I like these so much is how quickly they adjust. With a quick rotation of the digital knob, you can adjust the weight on both dumbbells from 5lbs to 50lbs in under 1 second.

And with an Alexa integration, you can also adjust the dumbbell weight through voice command. “Alexa, can you spot me bro?!”

Fitness Mirror

Lululemon Studio (aka “The Mirror”) – $795

$700 off

With a new name, and a new price, this is a better time than ever to buy a Lululemon Studio. Disguised as a simple mirror, it can transform any room into a fitness studio whenever you are ready.

Fiture Mini – $750

$200 off

(see our review here)

Fiture is similar to the Mirror in many ways, but with some compelling improvements. The biggest of which is that Fiture uses a smart camera and AI tech to count your reps and monitor your form.

The larger Fiture Core is also on sale for $300.

Peloton Guide – $295

$200 off accessories

(see our review update here)

The Peloton Guide hooks up to your TV to provide a similar experience as a fitness mirror. I was not a fan of the Peloton Guide when it was released earlier this year. However, new updates allow for rep and weight tracking have made it much better. And with $200 off accessories for a $300 purchase, it is Peloton’s best deal this Black Friday.

Other

CLMBR 01 – $999

$1,800 off

(read our review here)

CLMBR recently announced a new “02” version of their vertical climber, which is available for preorder. While the older CLMBR 01 does not have as much resistance, or some of the other new features, you can still buy it at a heavily discounted price.

FightCamp – $499 ($648 with Gloves)

$500 off

(see our review here)

FightCamp is the premier home fitness boxing platform and is one of my personal favorites. There is nothing quick like going 10 rounds against a heavy bag, and following along to FightCamps excellent coaches while all of your punches get tracked make it a fun and addicting experience.

NordicTrack FS14i Elliptical – $2,299

$200 off

NordicTrack not only makes an excellent elliptical, but also has the best content available for one. Their award-winning outdoor content is both inspirational and educational.

